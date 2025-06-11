Left Menu

Boosting Europe's Defence: EIB's Strategic Funding Surge

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has increased its defence funding plan to €3 billion, partnering with Deutsche Bank to support the EU's military sector. The initiative reflects Europe's growing need to enhance its security amid pressures from the U.S. and a resurgent Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:13 IST
Boosting Europe's Defence: EIB's Strategic Funding Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant financial maneuver, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has tripled its funding initiative, now totaling €3 billion, to bolster the European Union's defence industry. This move involves a strategic partnership with Germany's Deutsche Bank, which will distribute €500 million to small and medium-sized enterprises across the EU's defence supply chain.

Marking a first for EIB, this intermediated financing venture into the defence sector underscores a shift in the bank's investment strategies as Europe seeks to fortify its security capabilities. EIB President Nadia Calviño emphasized at a Brussels summit that enhancing European security is now a core objective, responding to an urgent investment need within the sector.

The financial plan reflects heightened interest among commercial banks in supporting defence growth, especially as European nations face increasing pressure from the U.S. to boost military spending. With concerns of a more assertive Russia and diminished reliance on long-standing U.S. security assurances, Europe's defence strategies are significantly evolving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025