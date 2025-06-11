Boosting Europe's Defence: EIB's Strategic Funding Surge

In a significant financial maneuver, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has tripled its funding initiative, now totaling €3 billion, to bolster the European Union's defence industry. This move involves a strategic partnership with Germany's Deutsche Bank, which will distribute €500 million to small and medium-sized enterprises across the EU's defence supply chain.

Marking a first for EIB, this intermediated financing venture into the defence sector underscores a shift in the bank's investment strategies as Europe seeks to fortify its security capabilities. EIB President Nadia Calviño emphasized at a Brussels summit that enhancing European security is now a core objective, responding to an urgent investment need within the sector.

The financial plan reflects heightened interest among commercial banks in supporting defence growth, especially as European nations face increasing pressure from the U.S. to boost military spending. With concerns of a more assertive Russia and diminished reliance on long-standing U.S. security assurances, Europe's defence strategies are significantly evolving.

(With inputs from agencies.)