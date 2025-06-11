Poland's Border Dilemma: Contemplating Controls Amid Migration Surge

In response to a potential increase in migrant crossings, Poland is considering instituting partial controls along its border with Germany this summer, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk informed lawmakers on Wednesday.

The liberal government led by Tusk faces criticism from nationalist opposition, accusing it of accepting illegal immigrants sent back under European Union regulations. The government counters, emphasizing the limited numbers involved and vows thorough checks on each group from Germany.

Tusk stressed the potential implications illegal migration could have on Poland's future and national identity. Additionally, he suggested the possibility of restricting visa-free travel from countries linked to criminal activities in Poland, such as Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)