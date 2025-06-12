Left Menu

Catastrophic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport

An Air India plane carrying over 200 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad Airport, causing significant concern. The crash occurred during takeoff, with visuals showing fire and smoke rising. Authorities are investigating, and emergency services have been mobilized to assist at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:40 IST
Catastrophic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport
Firefighting on at the accident spot (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

An Air India plane with more than 200 people onboard crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, Western India. Airline representatives and police are currently investigating, but have not confirmed any fatalities.

The aircraft was en route to London's Gatwick airport and crashed in a civilian area during takeoff. As the situation unfolds, Air India has stated they are gathering details and will provide updates via social media platform X.

Television channels broadcasted images of burning debris and thick, black smoke billowing near the airport. Emergency services swiftly arrived, transporting the injured on stretchers to nearby medical facilities. Conflicting reports suggest there might have been 220 passengers and 12 crew members onboard. Investigation continues as authorities respond to the crisis.

 

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025