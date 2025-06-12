Catastrophic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport

An Air India plane with more than 200 people onboard crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, Western India. Airline representatives and police are currently investigating, but have not confirmed any fatalities.

The aircraft was en route to London's Gatwick airport and crashed in a civilian area during takeoff. As the situation unfolds, Air India has stated they are gathering details and will provide updates via social media platform X.

#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the siteAir India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people… pic.twitter.com/zn3ZMsJjCi — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Television channels broadcasted images of burning debris and thick, black smoke billowing near the airport. Emergency services swiftly arrived, transporting the injured on stretchers to nearby medical facilities. Conflicting reports suggest there might have been 220 passengers and 12 crew members onboard. Investigation continues as authorities respond to the crisis.