New Humsafar Express Unites South and North Bengal

The Indian Railways is set to inaugurate a new weekly train service called the Humsafar Express, designed to bridge the gap between Sealdah in South Bengal and Jalpaiguri Road in the north. Slated to begin operations on June 20, the service aims to enhance connectivity within the state.

According to an Eastern Railway official, passengers can expect faster and more direct travel options between the two regions via the recently opened Nashipur rail bridge in Murshidabad district. The express train promises to benefit travelers by providing efficient links to important stations including Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, and Berhampore.

The 13115 Sealdah-Jalpaiguri Road Humsafar Express will depart Sealdah every Friday at 11.40 pm, reaching its northern destination by noon the following day. In the opposite direction, the 13116 Jalpaiguri Road-Sealdah service will leave every Saturday night, traveling overnight and arriving in Sealdah the next morning. Passengers can choose from sleeper or air-conditioned accommodations on this scenic route.