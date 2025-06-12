German Economy: Forecasts Signal A Positive Turnaround

Germany is set to experience economic growth after enduring two consecutive years of decline, according to forecasts from leading economic institutes. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) is one of several bodies predicting modest growth, revising its annual forecast upwards to 0.3% following a stronger-than-expected first quarter.

Optimism extends beyond this year, with institutions such as the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research and Ifo forecasting growth rates up to 1.6% in 2025. Germany's government recently announced an extensive 46 billion euro tax relief package to spur economic activity and a significant hike in spending, including a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund.

However, ongoing trade tensions pose a threat. The Ifo institute warned that the U.S. tariff policies could affect growth, potentially leading to recession if not resolved. Despite the challenges, economic analysts remain hopeful, citing stabilizing inflation rates and potential improvements in the labor market as indicators of recovery.