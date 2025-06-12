Left Menu

Devastating Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Stuns Leaders

The Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, causing shockwaves across the nation. Leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep condolences, urging for thorough investigations and support for affected families.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner destined for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leaving 242 passengers and crew members in peril. This shocking incident has drawn empathy and concern from political leaders who demand immediate action and in-depth investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the event as a 'devastating tragedy,' extending his condolences to those affected. His sentiments were echoed by IT Minister Nara Lokesh who called the crash heartbreaking, stressing the need for swift rescue efforts and a comprehensive inquiry.

YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed profound grief, emphasizing his prayers for the victims' families and a hope for healing amid the community affected by this tragic event.

