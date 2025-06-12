Left Menu

Shock and Sorrow Over Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Leaders expressed sorrow over an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed condolences, urging swift relief measures. AIMIM's Owaisi called for an investigation. The crash involved a London-bound flight with 242 onboard, feared resulting in multiple casualties.

Leaders across Telangana and beyond have expressed profound sorrow and shock following the crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which has likely resulted in multiple casualties. Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, including Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy, have extended heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

The Chief Minister of Telangana emphasized the need for immediate and effective intervention from the Central government to facilitate relief and recovery efforts for the affected passengers and crew members. Prayers were offered for their safety and well-being.

In addition to offering prayers, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi stressed the importance of a thorough investigation to uncover the causes of the crash. The Air India plane was en route to London, carrying 242 people when it encountered catastrophic failure shortly after take-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

