Tragedy in Ahmedabad: London-Bound Air India Flight Crashes

A London-bound Air India flight with 242 individuals on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed near Ahmedabad soon after takeoff. The incident has resulted in several fatalities and raised concerns among state leaders, with investigations underway at the site of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A London-bound Air India aircraft tragically crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly among the individuals on board, according to BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Chudasama, addressing the media, expressed his immediate concerns and stated, "Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight." He further informed that he would be visiting the city civil hospital to ascertain Rupani's condition amidst fears of multiple casualties.

The crash occurred in a residential area, resulting in significant panic and loss of life. The tragic incident has prompted an urgent investigation into the cause of the accident, as authorities work diligently to manage the aftermath and support affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

