Amber Enterprises to Build Electronics Hub Near Noida Airport

Amber Enterprises is poised to make a substantial investment, amounting to Rs 6,000 crore, in a new electronics manufacturing facility near Noida International Airport in Jewar, as revealed by a state minister.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta disclosed his recent meeting with Amber Enterprises promoter Jasbir Singh in Lucknow, where the plans for the new facility were discussed.

The company's investment will focus on establishing units for PCB assembly, home appliances, and consumer electronics production. This initiative marks a major milestone in the state's industrial transformation, according to Gupta, and will foster new growth avenues and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)