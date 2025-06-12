Amber Enterprises to Build Electronics Hub Near Noida Airport
Amber Enterprises plans a significant investment of Rs 6,000 crore to build a manufacturing facility near Noida International Airport. This move is part of Uttar Pradesh's industrial growth initiative, promising new jobs and development. The facility will focus on PCB assembly, home appliances, and consumer electronics.
Amber Enterprises is poised to make a substantial investment, amounting to Rs 6,000 crore, in a new electronics manufacturing facility near Noida International Airport in Jewar, as revealed by a state minister.
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta disclosed his recent meeting with Amber Enterprises promoter Jasbir Singh in Lucknow, where the plans for the new facility were discussed.
The company's investment will focus on establishing units for PCB assembly, home appliances, and consumer electronics production. This initiative marks a major milestone in the state's industrial transformation, according to Gupta, and will foster new growth avenues and employment opportunities.
