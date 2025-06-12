Left Menu

China Signals Rare Earth Dialogues Amid Export Disruptions

China has indicated its readiness to engage in discussions with India on its rare earth export restrictions. The move follows significant disruptions in global automotive and semiconductor manufacturing. China has begun issuing export licenses to the US and EU but has yet to address India's requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:32 IST
In a significant development on Thursday, China suggested it might engage in talks with India concerning restrictions on the export of rare earth materials. This comes as the country shows willingness to enhance dialogue and cooperation with various nations to stabilize global industrial supply chains.

The Chinese export limitations on key metals have disrupted manufacturing in several countries, notably impacting automobile and semiconductor chip production. In response to inquiries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted Beijing's openness to dialogue while emphasizing the need for communication through relevant authorities for specifics.

Amid these developments, India has expressed concerns over rare earth shortages, potentially affecting its industries. While China has been in talks with the US and EU and begun issuing some export licenses, India awaits concrete discussions. The situation has prompted an Indian auto industry delegation to plan a visit to China, aiming to facilitate the import of rare earth magnets.

