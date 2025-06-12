Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Nears Latest Developments
An Air India flight en route to London crashed near Ahmedabad airport, with 242 individuals on board. Rescue operations are intensifying as authorities remain hopeful about finding survivors. Visuals showed the aircraft descending before igniting a large blaze. Some have been hospitalized following the disaster.
An Air India flight departing for London crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, as confirmed by Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik. The incident occurred in Meghaninagar, resulting in a dramatic fireball and thick smoke observed from the site.
The aircraft, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, had just begun its journey when it tragically lost altitude and crashed at approximately 1:39 PM. Rescue teams are actively working at the site, and several individuals have already been transported to local hospitals for medical attention.
Commissioner Malik indicated that the potential for survivors remains, with operations ongoing to locate and assist those in need. The heart-wrenching event has sparked national concern as emergency teams continue their tireless efforts in the wake of the disaster.
