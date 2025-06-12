Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Boeing 787-8 Crash Shakes Aviation World

A Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. This incident marks the first crash of a Boeing 787. Investigations are underway, and Boeing's shares fell sharply. The crash occurs just before the Paris Air Show, spotlighting aviation safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing confirmed it is actively gathering information following the crash of a Boeing 787-8 Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which caused its shares to drop sharply in pre-market trading.

The aircraft crashed into a residential location near the airport mere minutes after departure at 1:38 pm local time, marking the first-ever crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, per the Aviation Safety Network.

This tragedy unfurled just days before the Paris Air Show, where major industry players like Boeing and Airbus plan to compete for orders from airlines. The crash underscores ongoing challenges for Boeing as it seeks to recover from past 737 Max disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

