Egypt's Controversial Deportations Amid Global March to Gaza

Egyptian authorities deported dozens of foreign nationals arriving to partake in a pro-Palestinian march, with many more facing similar fate. This emerging controversy stems from an international movement, the Global March to Gaza, which seeks to pressure for the cessation of an Israeli blockade and shed light on Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Reports indicate that at least 73 foreign nationals were deported to Istanbul for alleged entry violations, with about 100 individuals still awaiting deportation. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasized pre-coordinated visits to Rafah must comply with official procedures for security purposes. The ministry did not respond to requests for comments.

Organizers disputed the deportations, claiming compliance with all necessary protocols in coordination with Egyptian embassies and the Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, Israel's defense minister instructed the military to prevent demonstrators from entering Gaza, citing security threats from the march.

Egyptian officials urge international efforts to pressure Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing from the Gaza side, currently closed by Israel, to facilitate aid access.

(With inputs from agencies.)