Families Hold onto Hope Amidst Air India Tragedy

Deepak Pathak, a cabin crew member on the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, last spoke to his mother before the incident. With family anxiously awaiting news due to unanswered calls and no official details on casualties, loved ones cling to hope amidst a somber atmosphere.

Updated: 12-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:24 IST
Deepak Pathak, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight, last communicated with his family with a simple 'good morning' message to his mother. This was hours before the devastating crash in Ahmedabad.

The silence following this exchange has plunged Pathak's family into an agonizing wait, as attempts to reach him post-crash resulted in unanswered calls, fueling both hope and concern. His family, including a sister who shared insights with media, remains in the dark about his status, as authorities have yet to confirm casualties or missing persons.

Pathak, who hailed from Badlapur near Mumbai, has served as a cabin crew member for over a decade. While his community processes the shock, family members cling to hope as they await further news, amid a prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty and grief that echoes beyond their home to others affected by the tragedy.

