Tragedy in the Sky: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims 265 Lives

A devastating air disaster unfolded as an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into a medical college complex near Ahmedabad airport. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 265 individuals, marking a dark day in aviation history.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as the aircraft plummeted shortly after takeoff, quickly erupting into flames. The crash, which occurred less than a minute after departure, trapped victims in a fiery inferno, including several on the ground.

Authorities are investigating potential causes, such as engine failure or a bird strike. Meanwhile, global leaders, including India's Prime Minister and Britain's King Charles III, expressed deep condolences, offering support to those affected by the tragic loss of life.