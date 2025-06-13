Tragedy in the Sky: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims 265 Lives
A catastrophic crash occurred when a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted into a medical college in Ahmedabad, resulting in at least 265 fatalities, including ground victims. Miraculously, one passenger survived. The incident prompted widespread shock and condolences from global leaders.
- Country:
- India
A devastating air disaster unfolded as an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into a medical college complex near Ahmedabad airport. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 265 individuals, marking a dark day in aviation history.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as the aircraft plummeted shortly after takeoff, quickly erupting into flames. The crash, which occurred less than a minute after departure, trapped victims in a fiery inferno, including several on the ground.
Authorities are investigating potential causes, such as engine failure or a bird strike. Meanwhile, global leaders, including India's Prime Minister and Britain's King Charles III, expressed deep condolences, offering support to those affected by the tragic loss of life.
