Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims 265 Lives

A catastrophic crash occurred when a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted into a medical college in Ahmedabad, resulting in at least 265 fatalities, including ground victims. Miraculously, one passenger survived. The incident prompted widespread shock and condolences from global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:11 IST
Tragedy in the Sky: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims 265 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating air disaster unfolded as an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into a medical college complex near Ahmedabad airport. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 265 individuals, marking a dark day in aviation history.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as the aircraft plummeted shortly after takeoff, quickly erupting into flames. The crash, which occurred less than a minute after departure, trapped victims in a fiery inferno, including several on the ground.

Authorities are investigating potential causes, such as engine failure or a bird strike. Meanwhile, global leaders, including India's Prime Minister and Britain's King Charles III, expressed deep condolences, offering support to those affected by the tragic loss of life.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025