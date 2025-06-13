Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Disaster Claims Over 240 Lives
A tragic aviation accident involving an Air India Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing more than 240 individuals. The crash claimed the life of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and left only one survivor. The disaster prompts investigation and international cooperation in response.
A devastating aviation accident struck when an Air India Boeing 787 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, claiming over 240 lives. The plane, en route to London's Gatwick Airport, crashed into a medical college hostel, leaving only one survivor, a British national of Indian origin.
The crash resulted in the death of notable figures, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Authorities are working to identify the victims, who included individuals on the plane and people on the ground.
The accident marked the first crash for the Dreamliner model. Investigations are underway, with experts from Boeing and GE participating. The tragedy has prompted condolences from international leaders and global collaboration in the aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
