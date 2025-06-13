Left Menu

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Elderly Couple Among Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 people, crashed after takeoff. Among the victims were Mahadev and Asha Pawar, an elderly couple from Solapur. The couple, previously residing in Ahmedabad, was en route to visit their son in London. Authorities await DNA results for victim identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:27 IST
Heartbreaking Tragedy: Elderly Couple Among Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad has left many devastated as an Air India flight, en route to London, went down shortly after takeoff. Among those on board were Mahadev Pawar, 68, and his wife Asha, 60, originally from Solapur, Maharashtra.

The Pawar family had moved to Gujarat 15 years ago, residing in Ahmedabad, where Mahadev worked in a textile mill. The elderly couple was heading to London to visit their son, one of two, with their other son residing in Ahmedabad.

The ill-fated flight carried 242 individuals, including a diverse mix of nationalities. Authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm the victims' identities, while the nation mourns this unexpected disaster.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025