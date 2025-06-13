Heartbreaking Tragedy: Elderly Couple Among Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad has left many devastated as an Air India flight, en route to London, went down shortly after takeoff. Among those on board were Mahadev Pawar, 68, and his wife Asha, 60, originally from Solapur, Maharashtra.

The Pawar family had moved to Gujarat 15 years ago, residing in Ahmedabad, where Mahadev worked in a textile mill. The elderly couple was heading to London to visit their son, one of two, with their other son residing in Ahmedabad.

The ill-fated flight carried 242 individuals, including a diverse mix of nationalities. Authorities are conducting DNA tests to confirm the victims' identities, while the nation mourns this unexpected disaster.