Eternal Ltd. Pioneers New Measures for Delivery Safety Amid Extreme Weather

Eternal Ltd. initiates measures to protect delivery partners amid extreme weather. They provide rest points, 24x7 SOS support, insurance, weather alerts, protective gear, and flexible work conditions. These actions ensure safety and well-being of partners, who enjoy high payouts without adhering to strict delivery timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:39 IST
Eternal Ltd. Pioneers New Measures for Delivery Safety Amid Extreme Weather
In response to relentless extreme weather conditions, Eternal Ltd., formerly known as Zomato Ltd., has rolled out comprehensive measures to protect its delivery partners. These initiatives aim to safeguard their health and well-being during perilous temperature spikes, offering both immediate relief and long-term support.

A significant step includes partnering with over 4,500 restaurants across India to establish rest areas, equipped with essential amenities such as drinking water and mobile charging stations. These rest points, also available at all Blinkit dark stores, cater to the gig economy's broader needs, welcoming all delivery associates, irrespective of their affiliation with Eternal.

Furthermore, in more than 800 cities, 24x7 SOS support and insurance provisions are in place. This includes ambulatory services and an insurance package offering up to ₹1 lakh for IPD and ₹5,000 for OPD, specifically covering heat-related illnesses. The company also provides protective summer gear and flexible work conditions, prioritizing safety and well-being over delivery speed.

