Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing for Air India Flight
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi requested an emergency landing due to a bomb threat. The flight landed safely, and emergency procedures were implemented at Phuket's airport.
An Air India flight departing from Phuket, Thailand, and headed to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat received on board. The incident occurred on Friday, according to officials at Phuket's airport.
The flight, AI 379, landed without incident, allowing authorities to promptly implement emergency procedures. No further details regarding the nature of the threat were disclosed at the time of reporting.
The situation is under investigation, as officials work to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members involved.
