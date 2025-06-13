Left Menu

Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing for Air India Flight

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi requested an emergency landing due to a bomb threat. The flight landed safely, and emergency procedures were implemented at Phuket's airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:16 IST
Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing for Air India Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An Air India flight departing from Phuket, Thailand, and headed to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat received on board. The incident occurred on Friday, according to officials at Phuket's airport.

The flight, AI 379, landed without incident, allowing authorities to promptly implement emergency procedures. No further details regarding the nature of the threat were disclosed at the time of reporting.

The situation is under investigation, as officials work to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members involved.

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

 Global
2
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025