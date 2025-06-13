Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Landing for Air India Flight

An Air India flight departing from Phuket, Thailand, and headed to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat received on board. The incident occurred on Friday, according to officials at Phuket's airport.

The flight, AI 379, landed without incident, allowing authorities to promptly implement emergency procedures. No further details regarding the nature of the threat were disclosed at the time of reporting.

The situation is under investigation, as officials work to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members involved.