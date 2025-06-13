Bomb Threat Forces Air India Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Phuket

An Air India flight originating from Phuket, Thailand, en route to New Delhi, India, was forced to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat on Friday. Airport authorities acted swiftly to ensure passenger safety.

The aircraft, designated flight AI 379, had 156 passengers aboard when the threat was communicated while airborne. Following established emergency protocols, the plane returned to Phuket, and passengers were escorted from the plane by local officials.

Departing Phuket at 9:30 AM local time, the aircraft circled the Andaman Sea before returning to the island. The Airports of Thailand has yet to disclose specific details about the nature of the bomb threat.

