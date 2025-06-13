Left Menu

Air India Flights Diverted Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Sixteen Air India flights were diverted on Friday due to an Israeli attack on Iran and the closure of Iranian airspace. The airline is arranging alternate routes for passengers. The attack targeted Tehran's nuclear facilities and led to multiple flight diversions or returns to origin.

Sixteen Air India flights faced diversions on Friday after Israel launched a military attack on Iran, leading to the closure of Iranian airspace. In response, Air India has initiated procedures to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely.

The attack targeted pivotal facilities in Tehran, including nuclear sites and missile factories, prompting significant airspace restrictions. This forced Air India to reroute or return several long-haul international flights, such as AI130 from London to Mumbai, which was diverted to Vienna.

Additional diversions included AI102 from New York to Delhi rerouted to Sharjah and AI116 to Jeddah. Air India stated that safety remains the top priority amid geopolitical tensions, while Indigo also warned of potential impacts on flight schedules due to regional airspace closures.

