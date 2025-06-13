Left Menu

Oil Spikes and Asia Dips: Market Reactions to Middle East Tensions

Oil prices soared and Asian shares fell following an Israeli attack on Iranian targets, raising war fears. US crude rose by over 5%, while stock markets showed mixed reactions. The Fed is under pressure as inflation eases slightly, with future interest rate cuts becoming more likely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices surged as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran, impacting global markets. Brent crude increased by $3.82, while US crude gained $3.93 per barrel after Israel struck Iranian sites, raising concerns of a larger conflict.

Asian shares responded with declines, as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped by the same margin. Despite fears, The Economist Intelligence suggests Asian markets might recover swiftly, given stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In the US, inflation data provided a mixed bag for investors. While the S&P 500 and other indices saw modest gains, questions remain about the Fed's future moves amid tariff-induced uncertainties. Aiding sentiment, Oracle's profitability rose, counterbalancing Boeing's losses after an Air India crash.

