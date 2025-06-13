Dreamliner Disasters: Unveiling the First Fatal Crash of Boeing 787

The aviation industry was rocked by a tragic event as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Air India experienced the first fatal crash of its kind, claiming 241 lives. The aircraft, known as a reliable workhorse for long-haul flights, now faces increased scrutiny.

The ill-fated Boeing 787-8 had been a significant part of Air India's fleet, amassing over 41,000 flying hours and operating almost 8,000 cycles. Despite previous battery issues that once led to a temporary grounding, the Dreamliner had an impeccable safety record until now.

Globally, 1,148 variants of the Boeing 787 are in service, with airlines like Air India and IndiGo continuing to invest in this popular wide-body aircraft. However, this incident could alter public perception and aviation policies surrounding the Dreamliner.

(With inputs from agencies.)