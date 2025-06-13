Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171's Fateful Journey

Air India Flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241, including 12 crew members. Among them was Maithili Patil, who had promised to call her father after reaching London. Pilots Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal and Clive Kunder were also on board. The tragedy claimed lives from various regions of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Flight AI-171, tragically crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in the deaths of 241 individuals, including 12 crew members, with only one survivor. This devastating loss has touched families across India.

Among the crew members was 23-year-old Maithili Patil, who had assured her father of a safe arrival in London just minutes before the tragedy unfolded. The pilots, Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal and Clive Kunder, both Mumbai residents, were at the helm during the ill-fated flight.

The crash also claimed the lives of residents from various parts of India, including Mahadev Pawar and his wife, long settled in Gujarat, as well as Yasha Kamdar Modha and her family, who were en route to London. The nation mourns this profound loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

