LOT Airlines Avoids Iranian Airspace Amid Regional Tensions
LOT Polish Airlines has ceased using Iranian airspace for its flights to Asia in response to escalating tensions following Israeli strikes on Iran. Despite this airspace avoidance, flights to destinations like India are continuing as per their schedules, according to a company spokesperson.
Following recent Israeli air strikes on Iran, Poland's flagship airline, LOT, has opted out of using Iranian airspace for its Asia-bound flights. The decision was disclosed by a LOT spokesperson on Friday to the state news agency PAP.
In light of the escalating tensions in the region, LOT Polish Airlines announced that they are not utilizing Iranian airspace for their transit flights to Asia. The airline clarified in a statement that connections to destinations such as India are still operating as planned.
This precautionary measure comes as airlines globally reassess safety protocols amid heightened geopolitical tensions. LOT, however, assures its passengers that its Asian connections remain unaffected by this airspace adjustment.
