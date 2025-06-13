Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171's Fateful Journey

An air of tragedy gripped Nhava village as news spread of Air India crew member Maithili Patil's untimely demise. Set to reach London, Patil's reassuring call to her father never came. She was one of 12 crew members who perished in the horrific Air India Flight AI-171 crash.

The ill-fated journey of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ended in calamity as it crashed after takeoff in Ahmedabad. An official reported that a total of 241 people lost their lives, a mix of passengers and crew, predominantly from Maharashtra, leaving behind grieving families.

As the painful task of identifying victims unfolds, stories of hope and shattered aspirations, like that of young Irfan Samir Shaikh and travel influencer Roshni Songhare, emerge, painting a heartrending picture of the lives affected by this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)