Friendship Interrupted: The Unbreakable Bond Halted by Tragedy

For over two decades in the aviation industry, the hum of an airplane engine underscored the resilient friendship between two Air India cabin crew members. Among them was Shradha Dhavan, who was on the ill-fated flight to London that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Their bond, cemented in the skies and strengthened through countless shared experiences, was defined by a steadfast ritual: a phone call following every landing or preceding takeoff. However, this ritual was heartbreakingly broken when Shradha's plane crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming 241 lives and leaving her dear friend in profound shock.

For 21 years, Shradha and her friend, in union since their joining Air India, never missed their calls. Shradha's absence is now deeply felt, a stark reminder of life's fragility and the enduring impact of those we cherish. Her passing leaves behind unfulfilled dreams of future adventures as investigations into the tragedy continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)