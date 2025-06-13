Left Menu

Friendship Interrupted: The Unbreakable Bond Halted by Tragedy

Shradha Dhavan and her close friend, Air India cabin attendants, bonded over two decades of shared flights. Their ritual phone calls before and after flights were tragically interrupted when Shradha's plane tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, leaving friends and family in mourning. Their plans for the future remain unfulfilled memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:57 IST
Friendship Interrupted: The Unbreakable Bond Halted by Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

For over two decades in the aviation industry, the hum of an airplane engine underscored the resilient friendship between two Air India cabin crew members. Among them was Shradha Dhavan, who was on the ill-fated flight to London that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Their bond, cemented in the skies and strengthened through countless shared experiences, was defined by a steadfast ritual: a phone call following every landing or preceding takeoff. However, this ritual was heartbreakingly broken when Shradha's plane crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming 241 lives and leaving her dear friend in profound shock.

For 21 years, Shradha and her friend, in union since their joining Air India, never missed their calls. Shradha's absence is now deeply felt, a stark reminder of life's fragility and the enduring impact of those we cherish. Her passing leaves behind unfulfilled dreams of future adventures as investigations into the tragedy continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025