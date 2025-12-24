Tragic Plane Crash Claims Libyan Military Chief in Turkiye: An Investigative Overview

In a devastating incident, a plane crash in Turkiye on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of Libya's military leader and high-ranking officers. The tragic event is believed to be caused by a technical malfunction. Recovery efforts are underway as investigators seek to uncover the details behind the accident.

Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and his delegation faced doom after their aircraft, a Falcon 50-type jet, lost communication with air traffic control shortly after departing Ankara. The Libyan officials were returning from defense discussions aimed at strengthening military cooperation with Turkiye.

Authorities from Libya and Turkiye are working together to investigate the crash, which marks a significant loss for Libya amid ongoing efforts for military unification. The crash underscores the complex geopolitical alliances and tensions in the region.