Tensions in the Middle East Impact Oil-Dependent Sectors
Shares of sectors sensitive to crude oil, such as aviation and oil marketing companies, declined following a surge in Brent crude prices due to escalating Middle East tensions. Stocks like Bharat Petroleum and InterGlobe Aviation saw significant drops as geopolitical instability sparked fears of supply disruptions.
The stock market took a hit on Friday as shares of sectors sensitive to crude oil prices, like oil marketing and aviation, witnessed a decline. The fall came in response to a spike in Brent crude prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stock fell by 1.90%, Indian Oil Corporation by 1.78%, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd by 1.41% on the BSE. Within intra-day trade, BPCL saw a massive 6.11% dip, with Hindustan Petroleum tumbling by 5.34%, and Indian Oil dropping 3.91%.
The geopolitical tension between Israel and Iran has raised concerns of a potential full-blown crisis, significantly impacting global oil supplies and causing crude oil prices to surge. The relationship's fragility impacts stocks in oil-sensitive sectors, pushing investors and analysts into a cautious stance.
