Protests Erupt in Southern Europe Over Overtourism

Across Spain, Portugal, and Italy, activists are protesting against overtourism, citing increased living costs and displacement. Despite the economic benefits claimed by tourism advocates, residents voice concerns over its impact on local communities as protests coordinate under the SET alliance banner.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Activists across southern Europe are preparing to protest against the adverse effects of overtourism this weekend. Demonstrations are particularly planned in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, with Barcelona expected to be a focal point. Protestors claim the tourism boom is driving up living costs and displacing locals.

Tourism in Europe is predicted to surge this year, reaching an $838 billion milestone. However, residents and activists argue that the influx is making cities unaffordable and congested. Coordinated by the SET alliance, protests are set to unify efforts against this growing challenge.

The organized campaign seeks to highlight the dichotomy in cities dependent on tourism, such as Barcelona, where it contributes significantly to the GDP. Protestors intend to use symbolic actions, such as bringing water pistols, to draw attention to their cause.

