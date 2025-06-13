Protests Erupt in Southern Europe Over Overtourism

Activists across southern Europe are preparing to protest against the adverse effects of overtourism this weekend. Demonstrations are particularly planned in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, with Barcelona expected to be a focal point. Protestors claim the tourism boom is driving up living costs and displacing locals.

Tourism in Europe is predicted to surge this year, reaching an $838 billion milestone. However, residents and activists argue that the influx is making cities unaffordable and congested. Coordinated by the SET alliance, protests are set to unify efforts against this growing challenge.

The organized campaign seeks to highlight the dichotomy in cities dependent on tourism, such as Barcelona, where it contributes significantly to the GDP. Protestors intend to use symbolic actions, such as bringing water pistols, to draw attention to their cause.

