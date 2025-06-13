Ukraine Receives Fallen Soldiers from Russia Amid War

Ukraine announced on Friday that it has received the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict with Russia. This transfer is part of broader agreements between the two nations aimed at exchanging prisoners of war and the deceased.

The prisoner exchange coordination committee stated on Telegram that the Russian side has confirmed these bodies to be Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. Identification tests will be conducted to verify the identities of the fallen soldiers. Accompanying the announcement was a series of images showing individuals clad in white protective suits bearing the logo of the International Committee of the Red Cross, situated in an undisclosed location by railway carriages.

Additionally, earlier in the week, Ukraine had already repatriated 1,212 bodies of servicemen who died since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Both Kyiv and Moscow have agreed to exchange up to 6,000 bodies and have conducted multiple prisoner of war exchanges recently, although exact numbers have not been disclosed.