Max Aerospace to Lift Maharashtra's Economy with Helicopter Unit

The Maharashtra government has signed an MoU with Max Aerospace and Aviation Pvt Ltd to set up a helicopter manufacturing unit in Nagpur. As part of the deal, Rs 8,000 crore will be invested over eight years, creating 2,000 jobs and advancing India's national campaigns for self-reliance.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:14 IST
The Maharashtra government has embarked on a significant venture, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Max Aerospace and Aviation Pvt Ltd. This strategic partnership aims to establish a helicopter manufacturing unit in Nagpur with a projected investment of around Rs 8,000 crore over the next eight years.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, this initiative is expected to generate approximately 2,000 jobs, both direct and indirect, enhancing the region's economic landscape. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who emphasized the project's potential to bolster Nagpur's status as a hub for defence manufacturing.

Max Aerospace is set to commence actual construction work in 2026. Positioned as a landmark project for the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns, this unit will focus on customization and full production of helicopters. It promises to integrate world-class technology and provide a Centre of Excellence for the customization, integration, and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms, situated close to Nagpur airport to leverage existing infrastructure.

