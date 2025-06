Shein Faces Scrutiny Over Rising Transport Emissions

Shein, the fast-fashion behemoth, reported a 13.7% rise in carbon emissions from product transportation in 2024, according to its latest sustainability report. The report, released on Friday, also indicated a recalculation of 2023 emissions, now increased by 18% from previous figures.

Primarily utilizing air freight, Shein's approach to moving cheap clothing from suppliers in China to consumers worldwide has been characterized as a more carbon-intensive supply chain compared to traditional apparel retailers, which rely more heavily on shipping by container vessels.

This significant uptick in emissions has cast a spotlight on Shein's environmental practices, raising questions about the impact of its rapid growth and logistics model on global carbon output.