Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Girders Collapse at Chennai Metro Site

A deadly accident occurred at Chennai Metro Rail construction site, where girders collapsed unexpectedly, leading to the death of a passerby. An investigation is scheduled, and immediate compensatory measures have been provided to the deceased's family, while a thorough inquiry is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Girders Collapse at Chennai Metro Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at a Chennai Metro Rail construction site when two girders collapsed unexpectedly, claiming the life of an unsuspecting passerby. The incident occurred near the L&T Head Office in Manapakkam, where an 'A-frame' support reportedly slipped, causing the girders to fall.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), alongside its contractors, launched an immediate effort to clear the debris. A detailed investigation has been promised to uncover the root cause of the collapse and ensure such incidents do not recur.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Ramesh from Nagercoil. The CMRL has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh, while the contractor, Larsen & Toubro, has offered Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. An inquiry committee has been formed to oversee the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025