Tragedy Strikes as Girders Collapse at Chennai Metro Site

Tragedy struck at a Chennai Metro Rail construction site when two girders collapsed unexpectedly, claiming the life of an unsuspecting passerby. The incident occurred near the L&T Head Office in Manapakkam, where an 'A-frame' support reportedly slipped, causing the girders to fall.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), alongside its contractors, launched an immediate effort to clear the debris. A detailed investigation has been promised to uncover the root cause of the collapse and ensure such incidents do not recur.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Ramesh from Nagercoil. The CMRL has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh, while the contractor, Larsen & Toubro, has offered Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. An inquiry committee has been formed to oversee the investigation.

