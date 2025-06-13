Central Railway Seeks Public Help in Tragic Train Accident Inquiry

The Central Railway (CR) has called on the public and railway staff to assist in the investigation of a June 9 accident in Maharashtra's Thane district that resulted in four fatalities and nine injuries. The victims fell from overcrowded local trains during rush hour.

The CR has asked anyone with knowledge of the incident to provide information to an inquiry committee or submit details to the office of the CR's Divisional Railway Manager at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) within three working days.

Efforts are underway to understand the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. The CR hopes this investigation will prevent similar future incidents, emphasizing the importance of crowd safety on local trains.