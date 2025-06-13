Rising Tensions: Indian Maritime Advisory Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The Directorate General of Shipping has issued an advisory urging Indian seafarers and vessels operating near Iranian ports or the Strait of Hormuz to exercise extreme caution. This comes in the wake of a recent attack by Israel on Iranian sites, which has escalated tensions in the region.

The advisory instructs seafarers to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and adhere strictly to local safety protocols. Shipping firms, along with RPSL agencies and other maritime stakeholders such as INSA, FOSMA, and MASSA, are called to monitor crew safety closely and stay informed through official channels.

Amid these developments, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its concern over the situation and urged both Iran and Israel to pursue dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ease tensions. India boasts friendly relations with both nations and stands ready to assist in de-escalating the conflict.