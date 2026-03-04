Left Menu

Israel's Airlines Set to Resume Flights Amid Airspace Reopening

Israel's major airlines are preparing to resume services to Ben Gurion International Airport as airspace reopens after closure due to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The phased reopening will initially allow limited flights, with carriers scheduling numerous rescue and repatriation flights from prominent global cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's major airlines are setting plans in motion to resume flights to Ben Gurion International Airport as the nation's airspace is scheduled to gradually reopen later this week.

Initially, under the reopening plan, only one passenger flight per hour will be allowed, scaling up to two in the subsequent phase. The closures, prompted by recent U.S.-Israeli military actions on Iran, had left thousands of passengers stranded globally. Airlines like Israir and Arkia are lined up for flights from various European destinations.

Simultaneously, both carriers have been operating several daily repatriation flights to regions neighboring Israel. El Al Israel Airlines plans to execute rescue missions from more than 20 global metropolises to return approximately 40,000 travelers. Flight sales have been paused to prioritize passengers affected by cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

