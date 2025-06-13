Macron Postpones UN Conference Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

President Emmanuel Macron has announced the postponement of a United Nations conference aimed at promoting a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. The conference, organized in collaboration with Saudi Arabia, faced delays following Israel's military strike on Iran.

Originally set for June 17-20, the conference was deferred due to logistical challenges. Mechanics of the Palestinian Authority found themselves unable to travel to New York, necessitating the event's postponement. Macron emphasized the importance of rescheduling the meeting promptly.

As regional tensions spike, France remains committed to facilitating dialogue. Details regarding new dates for the conference are expected soon, according to Macron's statement to reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)