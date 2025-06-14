Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Global Condolences Pour in After Air India Crash

A devastating Air India plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad, claiming 265 lives, including 169 Indians and several foreign nationals. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar coordinated with global counterparts to express condolences and offer support. The crash, resulting in one survivor, has drawn international sympathy and assistance offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:08 IST
  • India

A tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 265 lives, marking one of the worst air disasters in recent Indian history. The ill-fated flight, which was bound for London, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff, leaving behind only one survivor who is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Europe, promptly engaged in discussions with his counterparts from the UK, Canada, and Portugal, all of whom lost citizens in the crash. Jaishankar expressed profound condolences and emphasized India's readiness to offer support during this challenging time.

Across the world, leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have extended their sympathies, reinforcing global solidarity with India. The international community stands ready to provide any assistance necessary as India navigates the aftermath of this disaster.

