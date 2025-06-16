Left Menu

Railway Ministry to Fill 6,734 Vacancies in Technical Posts for Enhanced Safety

The Railway Ministry plans to fill 6,734 vacancies in its technical posts, across various zones and production units, focusing on the signal and telecommunication departments. This decision aims to strengthen safety in rail operations, as emphasized by Indian Railway S&T Maintainers Signal and Telecom Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:39 IST
The Railway Ministry announced its decision to fill 6,734 vacant positions in technical posts across the nation, focusing on the crucial areas of signal and telecommunication departments. This initiative spans all 17 railway zones and numerous production units.

On June 10, the ministry communicated with zonal railways, revealing that it has assessed technician vacancies through their online human resource management system. Approval has been granted to issue Centralised Employment Notification for the year 2025, addressing 6,734 such vacancies.

The Indian Railway S&T Maintainers Signal and Telecom Union has expressed approval of the recruitment drive, labeling it a necessary step for rail safety. Concerns were raised by the union about potential issues of recruiting staff on a contractual basis, emphasizing the importance of experienced full-time employees in critical safety roles.

