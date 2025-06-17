Left Menu

Senate Republicans Challenge Electric Vehicle Tax Policy

Senate Republicans proposed legislation to end tax credits for electric vehicles, reversing previous policies under President Biden. The measure impacts new, used, and leased EV tax credits, introducing stringent requirements and phasing out some benefits. It contrasts with the House's version, which extends certain credits beyond 2025.

Updated: 17-06-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:04 IST
The Senate Republicans have introduced a new tax and budget bill that seeks to dismantle existing tax credits for electric vehicle purchases. If passed, the proposal will terminate the $7,500 tax credit for new EVs 180 days after becoming law and would immediately halt credits for leased EVs produced outside of North America.

This legislative move marks a departure from prior policies that favored electric vehicles as part of a broader strategy to combat climate change. The Senate Finance Committee's plan includes ending the $4,000 used EV credit shortly after the bill comes into effect, and modifying benefits for leased vehicles based on strict assembly and material sourcing criteria.

In contrast, the House of Representatives' bill allows these incentives to continue for a few more years under specific circumstances. However, both proposals introduce a phased approach towards reducing EV-related credits and include new charges and stipulations, reflecting a significant policy shift concerning the U.S. automotive industry's transition to greener technologies.

