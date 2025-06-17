Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Kanpur-Sagar Highway

A tragic incident unfolded on the Kanpur-Sagar highway early Tuesday morning. A high-speed truck, reportedly out of control, collided with a stationary vehicle, resulting in the death of its driver and critical injuries to the aide onboard.

The driver, identified as Raj Mal hailing from Gangapurva village, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Authorities had to deploy a crane to retrieve his body from the crash site. His assistant, Nagendra from Sitapur, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near Mahoba, causing temporary traffic disruption. Thanks to the swift action of the local police, led by Kotwali in-charge Rakesh Singh, the vehicles were soon removed, and normalcy restored on the busy highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)