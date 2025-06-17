Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident on Kanpur-Sagar Highway

A collision on the Kanpur-Sagar highway resulted in one death and another person seriously injured. Raj Mal died instantly, while helper Nagendra sustained severe injuries. The accident occurred when a speeding truck hit a parked vehicle. Traffic was normalized after clearing the wreckage.

Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Kanpur-Sagar highway early Tuesday morning. A high-speed truck, reportedly out of control, collided with a stationary vehicle, resulting in the death of its driver and critical injuries to the aide onboard.

The driver, identified as Raj Mal hailing from Gangapurva village, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Authorities had to deploy a crane to retrieve his body from the crash site. His assistant, Nagendra from Sitapur, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. near Mahoba, causing temporary traffic disruption. Thanks to the swift action of the local police, led by Kotwali in-charge Rakesh Singh, the vehicles were soon removed, and normalcy restored on the busy highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

