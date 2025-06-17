Left Menu

Karnataka's AI Impact Study: Future-Proofing the Workforce

The Karnataka government is launching a study through its Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology to understand AI's impact on jobs. Aimed at shaping IT Policy 2025 and supporting the NIPUNA Karnataka initiative, the survey seeks insights from industry leaders to guide strategic skilling investments and ensure future workforce resilience.

Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government has embarked on an ambitious study to evaluate how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is influencing the state's workforce. Spearheaded by the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, this initiative seeks to guide the forthcoming IT Policy 2025, as well as strategic interventions under the state's marquee skilling initiative, NIPUNA Karnataka.

Karnataka is at the forefront of India's tech evolution, with Bengaluru ranked fifth globally in AI and Big Data ecosystems and hosting over 100,000 AI professionals. The state prioritizes evidence-based policymaking to foster inclusive, future-ready development.

State Minister for IT, BT, and RDPR Priyank Kharge emphasized the need to adapt to AI-driven changes, noting the state's workforce exceeding one million tech professionals. He underscored the necessity of understanding the job landscape to make informed skilling investments and protect valuable talent, urging industry leaders to provide insights via the AI Workforce Impact Survey.

The survey extends invitations to industry leaders, HR heads, technology practitioners, and academics to contribute insights on AI integration in operations. It seeks to identify impacted business functions and job roles at risk from automation.

The findings will help pinpoint skill gaps and emerging roles, aiding the government in developing innovative and resilient workforce policies. The survey closes on June 27, 2025, ensuring confidentiality for all contributions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

