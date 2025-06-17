Slovakia and Czech Republic Lead Evacuation Efforts Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been quick to organize evacuation flights for their citizens from Israel. Flights carrying evacuees have already landed in both countries, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The first Slovak evacuation flight, which carried 73 individuals, including tourists and family members of Slovak diplomats working in Tel Aviv, arrived in Bratislava on Monday night. Slovakia has also extended its assistance to citizens of other countries, including Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, and others, according to Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova noted that 66 evacuees from Israel had safely landed near Prague. Meanwhile, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed that seven Hungarian citizens were also evacuated thanks to Slovakia's aid. Poland is in the process of organizing the evacuation of about 200 of its citizens via Jordan.