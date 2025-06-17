Left Menu

Delhi Metro and Monash University Pave New Paths in Rail Innovation

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has entered into a partnership with Monash University to advance research in metro rail technology. This involves collaborative studies in areas like advanced automation and maintenance. The initiative aims to enhance metro travel safety and reliability through shared expertise.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has forged a strategic partnership with Melbourne's Monash University, focusing on pioneering research in metro rail technology. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Metro Bhawan, marking a significant collaboration with one of Australia's leading academic institutions.

This agreement primarily involves the Institute of Railway Technology (IRT) of Monash University, renowned for its advancements in railway engineering. The collaboration aims to drive joint research endeavors in fields such as the advanced automation of rolling stock and track maintenance, enhancing the technical prowess of metro operations.

The DMRC Academy will serve as the cornerstone for knowledge transfer and training, facilitating exchange programs with Monash. The partnership is poised to refine safety and reliability standards, offering improvements to the overall metro passenger experience, as it integrates global best practices into its framework.

