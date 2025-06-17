OCP's Project ACE: Empowering Indian Farmers Through Sustainable Practices

In a bid to bolster India's agricultural landscape, OCP Nutricrops and OCP Foundation have unveiled Project ACE in Karnataka. The initiative, set to impact 5,000 farmers, is focused on sustainable farming practices, efficient water management, and financial education.

At the launch event in Kalaburagi, stakeholders, including government officials and local Farmer Producer Organizations, gathered to support the project aimed at empowering farmers ahead of India's centenary independence celebration in 2047. The event highlights a collective commitment to sustainable agriculture and innovation.

OCP Foundation emphasized the initiative's long-term vision of improving rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity. The collaboration with local institutions and experts aims to enhance farming practices and resilience, echoing India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)