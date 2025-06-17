Left Menu

OCP's Project ACE: Empowering Indian Farmers Through Sustainable Practices

OCP Nutricrops and OCP Foundation launch Project ACE in Karnataka, aiming to empower 5,000 farmers with sustainable agriculture, water management, and financial literacy skills. The initiative aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047, enhancing food security and rural livelihoods through education and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:08 IST
OCP's Project ACE: Empowering Indian Farmers Through Sustainable Practices
OCP Foundation and ISAP Launch Project ACE at College of Agriculture, Kalaburagi to Support 5,000 Farmers with Sustainable Training. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster India's agricultural landscape, OCP Nutricrops and OCP Foundation have unveiled Project ACE in Karnataka. The initiative, set to impact 5,000 farmers, is focused on sustainable farming practices, efficient water management, and financial education.

At the launch event in Kalaburagi, stakeholders, including government officials and local Farmer Producer Organizations, gathered to support the project aimed at empowering farmers ahead of India's centenary independence celebration in 2047. The event highlights a collective commitment to sustainable agriculture and innovation.

OCP Foundation emphasized the initiative's long-term vision of improving rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity. The collaboration with local institutions and experts aims to enhance farming practices and resilience, echoing India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025