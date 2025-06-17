China Leads Evacuation Efforts Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Escalation
China is evacuating its citizens from Israel and Iran while urging for a ceasefire amid escalating tensions between the two nations. The Chinese government is communicating with relevant parties, urging countries to take responsibility to de-escalate the situation. Chinese embassies have issued evacuation notices and advisories.
China has begun efforts to evacuate its citizens from conflict-torn Israel and Iran, pushing for a ceasefire as the clash between the nations extends into its fifth day. The country's foreign ministry reports that embassies and consulates have been active in assisting evacuees since the onset of hostilities.
Chinese authorities are in communication with parties involved, advocating for an immediate ceasefire. Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the responsibility of influential countries to mitigate the conflict's escalation. However, specifics on involved countries remain undisclosed.
Amid worsening security, Chinese embassies issued multiple advisories for their citizens to evacuate. In Israel, citizens were advised to leave via land borders, preferring Jordan. Meanwhile, Iran's closed airspace complicates evacuation, prompting the Chinese embassy to recommend land routes to neighboring countries.
