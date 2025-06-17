Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Ltd's Bold $12 Billion Expansion Plan

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is investing Rs 12,000 crore to establish a new zinc smelter in Debari, Rajasthan, and boost mining capacity. CEO Arun Misra outlines that Rs 6,500 crore is allocated for the smelter and Rs 5,500 crore for mining operations. The expansion is part of HZL's goal to double production.

Updated: 17-06-2025 18:53 IST
  Country:
  India

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has announced a significant investment of nearly Rs 12,000 crore to establish a zinc smelting plant in Debari, Rajasthan. The move aims to enhance mining capacity alongside the new plant setup.

CEO Arun Misra revealed the financial specifics to PTI, indicating that approximately Rs 6,500 crore will be devoted to the smelter's construction, while Rs 5,500 crore is earmarked for mining expansion. Key infrastructure like the roaster, fumer, cell house, and melting casting will be integral components of the Debari facility.

The smelter plant is anticipated to be completed within 2.5 to 3 years, marking the initial phase of Hindustan Zinc's ambitions to expand metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum. Currently, the company operates at a capacity of 1.1 MTPA, aiming to double it within five years. HZL is a leader in the zinc market with a 77% share in India.

