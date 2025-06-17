Hindustan Zinc Ltd's Bold $12 Billion Expansion Plan

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd has announced a significant investment of nearly Rs 12,000 crore to establish a zinc smelting plant in Debari, Rajasthan. The move aims to enhance mining capacity alongside the new plant setup.

CEO Arun Misra revealed the financial specifics to PTI, indicating that approximately Rs 6,500 crore will be devoted to the smelter's construction, while Rs 5,500 crore is earmarked for mining expansion. Key infrastructure like the roaster, fumer, cell house, and melting casting will be integral components of the Debari facility.

The smelter plant is anticipated to be completed within 2.5 to 3 years, marking the initial phase of Hindustan Zinc's ambitions to expand metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum. Currently, the company operates at a capacity of 1.1 MTPA, aiming to double it within five years. HZL is a leader in the zinc market with a 77% share in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)