Railways Minister Unveils India's Largest Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal: A Milestone in Logistics

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's largest Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant, a vital move to streamline automobile logistics. This terminal, part of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, includes a 10 km rail link and is expected to greatly boost transportation efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST
Railways Minister Unveils India's Largest Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal: A Milestone in Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country's largest Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana, marking a significant advancement in automobile logistics. The new facility aims to enhance the efficiency of transporting vehicles across the nation.

The terminal is linked to the Patli railway station via a 10 km dedicated rail line, part of the 121.7 km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor developed by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation. This strategic infrastructure project required an investment of Rs 800 crore, with contributions from both HRIDC and Maruti Suzuki.

In related developments, Indian Railways plans to expand its MEMU and Namo Bharat train services to meet growing commuter demands, alongside reforms in ticket booking systems. The year 2023-24 marked a remarkable milestone for Indian Railways with record-breaking freight volumes, making it the second-highest globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

