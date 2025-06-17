El Al Airlines Rescues Stranded Travelers Amid Conflict
El Al Airlines received approval to repatriate people stranded abroad after flights to Israel were canceled due to the conflict with Iran. The airline plans to operate rescue flights from cities like Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris to Israel, although no outbound flights have occurred yet.
El Al Airlines announced on Tuesday that it has secured government approval to conduct flights aimed at repatriating individuals who are stuck overseas due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
The Israeli national carrier highlighted the plight of those whose travel plans to Israel were disrupted when the nation's airspace was shuttered. The airline is poised to initiate rescue flights on Wednesday from locations including Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris to facilitate their return.
Despite this development, El Al clarified that no outbound flights from Israel to international destinations have taken place since the suspension of regular operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
